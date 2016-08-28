Sign up for a library card this September

September is Library Card Sign-up Month — a wonderful time to remind parents that a library card is the most important school supply of all. Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifetime learning. A famous doctor once said “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” That doctor was, of course, Dr. Seuss in his book “I Can Read with My Eyes Shut.”

A Robeson County Public Library card is free to those living in the library’s service area. This includes residents of Robeson County, students and faculty of a Robeson County school, college or university. Membership is also available for free to residents of surrounding counties (Scotland, Hoke, Cumberland, Bladen, Columbus and Dillon) with reduced borrowing privileges. All Robeson County Public Libraries require proof of identity and current address, which can be met with a state issued ID, military ID, school or work ID, passport or another official picture ID. Proof of residency can be met with a post-marked piece of mail, lease, deed or utility agreement, pay stub and/or a checkbook with the resident’s name and current address. There is no minimum age requirement to apply for a library card. Children under the age of 18 must be present with a parent or legal guardian with current ID to sign their library card application. After a library card is issued, borrowing privileges are granted on the spot. Phone and online registration options are not available at this time.

In addition to books, newspapers, magazines, DVDs, audiobooks, playaways, computers and other multimedia materials, Robeson County Public Library offers patrons of all ages a wide range of programming, including free classes and instruction on technology, Internet and resource use. Our new career development program aims to help people improve their workplace computer skills, create resumes, search for jobs and apply for jobs online. Microsoft Office Word classes will be offered in Red Springs on Sept. 13 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and in Maxton on Sept. 20 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Additional program schedules can be found on Robeson County Public Library’s website at RobesonCountyLibrary.org. These classes are made possible through funding from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Library of North Carolina, a division of the state Department of Cultural Resources.

Mark your calendars for the DVD release of “Captain America: Civil War” on Sept. 13. Watch Captain America and Iron Man fight it out on the big screen in the Osterneck Auditorium at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

All Robeson County Public Libraries will be closed in honor of Labor Day on Sept. 5. Be sure to celebrate National Read-a-Book day on Sept. 6. Can’t decide what book to read? Check out up to 25 books with your library card.

