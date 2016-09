FAIRMONT — Fairmont will host the Fairmont Farmers Festival Scholarship Pageant on Oct. 8.

In order to take part in the pageant, a participant must be between the ages of 2 and 19 years old and live within a 15-mile radius of the town limits of Fairmont.

Applications can be picked up at Angie’s Touch of Class or printed from the town of Fairmont’s website, FairmontNC.com. All applications must be completed by Sept. 16. For information, call Angie Lovin at 910-628-6027 or 910-740-1152.