Dublin Primary to host Peanut Festival

DUBLIN — Bladen County will host the 24th annual Peanut Festival in Dublin, the peanut capital of the South, on Sept. 17 at Dublin Primary School.

The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. with a parade. Entry for the parade is free, except for queens and kings. One queen or king in a car will cost $25, two to three queens or kings in a car will cost $40 and several queens or kings in a car, boat or on a float will cost $50. If the fee isn’t paid by Sept. 12, the cost will be $75 on the day of the parade.

The celebration will include a Classic Cruisers car show, food and craft vendors, BBQ plate sales, kiddie and women’s tractor pulls, all-day entertainment by the Carolina Soul Band and the Carolina Breakers, a peanut recipe cook-off, mechanical rides and games.

Hot boiled peanuts will be sold on site this year along with cold boiled, salted in the shell, roasted and green peanuts.

The peanut recipe cook-off contest, which will be judged at 11:30 a.m., will consist of first-, second- and third-place winners in three divisions including candy, bread and dessert. Set up for the contest will be held in the school’s cafeteria.

The festival is still looking for sponsors. To become a sponsor, contact Bobbie Todd at 910-876-4884. For the safety of all attendees, only service animals will be allowed at the festival, and food and craft vendors will not be allowed to sell their food or products along the parade route.

For information, visit DublinPeanutFestival.