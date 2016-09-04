Magazine names St. Pauls resident a Hometown Hero

ST. PAULS — St. Pauls native Stella Shaw was recently recognized as a Hometown Hero by TCP Magazine.

Peggy Tatum, publisher of TCP Magazine, an award-winning and faith-based publication based in Raleigh, presented Shaw with the award at a surprise gathering that she was asked to prepare a meal for. She did not know she would be the honoree.

Tatum said Shaw is known around the community for her caring spirit and the numerous organizations she volunteers with.

Shaw is a widow who is raising a third generation of children and has held leadership roles in her church and civic organizations. She is an “expert cook,” according to Tatum. She provided the food for last year’s recipient of the Hometown Hero Award.

In attendance at the event was Mayor Gerard J. Weindel, the Cedar Grove All Male Chorus, It Takes a Village, St. Pauls Town Administrator J.R. Steigerwald, area pastors and gospel recording artist CoCo McMillan.

Shaw is one of more than 100 people who have been honored as a Hometown Hero from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Florida over the past four years. She was selected based on the effect she made in the community. The honorees will be featured in an upcoming edition of TCP Magazine and are eligible to participate in the magazine’s resources to help them grow or establish a business in the nonprofit sector.

