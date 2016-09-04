Fish writes book on cancer experience

CHARLOTTE — John Fish, an award-winning journalist and former managing editor of The Robesonian newspaper, has written a book documenting his experience with a brain tumor and life after surgery.

Fish’s book, “All My Might,” details the challenges he faces every day and the optimism he receives from his career and his second home at the Duke Brain Tumor center in Durham after his brain cancer diagnosis in 2008.

“His story is poignant, touching and inspirational,” said James Folker of the Augusta Chronicle, where Fish worked as managing editor. “A lot of his advice hinges on maintaining a good attitude. Clearly he has followed it himself.”

Fish, a graduate of the University of North Carolina, began his journalism career at The Robesonian as a sports writer in the early 1980s and moved up to managing editor. He has worked as a city editor of the York Daily Record in Pennsylvania and has been a publisher of The Topeka Capital-Journal in Kansas and the Naples Daily News in Florida. He served as president for the Georgia Associated Press in 1997.

“I hope the reader finds the book inspiring, captivating, interesting, humorous and useful,” Fish said. “If one reader with cancer can gain something positive from this book, I will consider it a success.”

“All My Might” is set for release in October 2016, and will be available at Amazon.com, Barnes & Nobles and online at AllMyMight.org.

John Fish http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_john-fish.jpg John Fish