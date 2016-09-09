Artist Market debuts in Pembroke

PEMBROKE — Artist Market Pembroke is making its debut on Saturday.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Entrepreneurship Incubator will host the market the second Saturday of every month, featuring local and regional artists selling their wares.

The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 202 Main St.

The event is a collaboration of The Museum of Southeast American Indians at UNCP, Kim Pevia, owner and CEO of K.A.P. Innovations, and the Entrepreneurship Incubator. It is being modeled after the visual arts exchange creativity incubator, VAE, in Raleigh and the more global HandMade in America project in Asheville.

For more information, contact the Entrepreneurship Incubator, 910-775-4065.