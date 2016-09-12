Antique Gun and Military Show coming to Raleigh Sept. 17

RALEIGH — The 64th Ole North State Antique Gun and Military Collector Show will be held Saturday and Sept. 18 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

There will be 200 tables with at least 75 dealers selling arms and memorabilia from the American Revolution to the War in Iraq with the emphasize on the Civil War and World War II. Memorabilia — including insignia, books, uniforms, arms and other unique military items — will be on display.

Attendees can also have items appraised by dealers at the show.

Admission is $8 for anyone 13 and older and $1 for children ages 6 to 12. Fifty cents from the sale of each ticket will go to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program in Raleigh.

The show will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fairgrounds are located at 1025 Blue Ridge Road.