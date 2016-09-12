Sauls-Lewis engagement

Sauls-Lewis

Mr. and Mrs. Randall Malloy Sauls, of Goldsboro, announce the engagement of their daughter Emily Anne Sauls to Gary Alexander Lewis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Earl Lewis, of Lumberton.

Miss Sauls is the granddaughter of Mr. Joe Ben Sauls and the late Mrs. Katie Fields Sauls, of Goldsboro, and Mrs. Carmen Pope Hoyle and the late Mr. Kenneth Richard Hoyle Sr., of Sanford.

She graduated from Eastern Wayne High School and Salem College. She is employed by Monkee’s Franchising LLC.

Mr. Lewis is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Lewis, of Lumberton, and Mrs. Juanita Allen Phillips and the late Mr. Joseph Preston Phillips, of Lumberton.

He graduated from Lumberton Senior High School, North Carolina State University and Elon University School of Law. He is employed with the law firm of Jason M. Blackburn.

The ceremony will take place at First Presbyterian Church in Goldsboro on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.