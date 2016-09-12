Hunt-Smith engagement

Hunt-Smith

Antonio and Judy Hunt, of Fairmont, announce the engagement of their daughter Victoria Hunt to Venus Smith, son of Venus and Sandra Smith, of Lumberton.

Miss Hunt is the granddaughter of A.V. and Joicie Hunt, of Fairmont, and Marie Chavis and Douglas Hunt, of Rowland.

She attended Fairmont High School and Robeson Community College.

Mr. Smith is the grandson of the Rev. William Tracy and Sarah Jacobs, of Rowland, and Dannie and Geneva Smith, of Rowland.

He attended Fairmont High School and Robeson Community College.

The ceremony will be held at Reedy Branch Baptist Church on Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.