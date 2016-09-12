Stock up on books at Robeson County Public Library sale

Do you have empty space on your bookcase at home? You will not want to miss the Friends of the Library annual Fall Book Sale. We are planning a gigantic book sale with thousands of titles for you to plunder. There will be books for all ages and interests. We’ve collected tons of recent bestsellers and new condition hardbacks that need new homes. Children will be able to stock up on new bedtime books. Teachers can find great books to supplement their classroom collections. Book bundles of similar items will be up for grabs as well as the “no-peek” boxes. It is a great opportunity to stock up on books.

We’ve lowered prices this year in hopes that more books will go home with shoppers. All hardback and larger paperback books are only $1. Children’s books and mass market paperbacks are going to sell two for $1. Audiovisual items are only 50 cents. Book bundles can be yours for $1. Our “no-peek” boxes must remain closed and will contain 10 to 20 books for only $2. We also plan on having some miscellaneous items for sale. Every dollar raised at this book sale goes directly back to the Robeson County Public Library to buy new library materials for the community.

The sale is Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. Shop on Sept. 29 from noon until 8 p.m.; Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be some bags and boxes available to carry your goodies, but we always welcome reusable tote bags as well. The sale is located at 102 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton at the Osterneck Auditorium.

I want to thank the people who are helping make this fundraiser possible. The city of Lumberton provides extra tables for us to set up the books. Owen Thomas, Friend of the Library board member, has arranged for the Lumberton High School Key Club and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Circle K members to help set up and break down the event. The S. Preston Douglas and Associates staff is returning for a third year of volunteering. Thank you for helping your local library.

In other library news, I want to congratulate Joy Andrews on her recent promotion to the St. Pauls manager position. Joy previously worked for the Union County Public Library and joined the RCPL staff as a circulation assistant in May. She will be a great asset to the St. Pauls community. We’ve also welcomed Randell Cummings back to RCPL as a circulation assistant. Randell previously worked for RCPL between college semesters. He has since graduated from UNC Wilmington.

Saturday is the kickoff for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. All children in Robeson County who have not yet started kindergarten, even babies, are eligible to register for this free literacy program. The goal is to log 1,000 books read to a child before they begin school. All reading counts, even if it is a parent reading, story time programs, or repeating a favorite book over and over. Kids can turn in a log every 100 books for a cool prize. Each time they receive a new log and begin tracking their next 100 books. I know a 1,000 books sounds like a lot, but it is completely doable. You can read one bedtime story every night for three years or 10 books a week for two years or 20 books a week for one year. This is a program that will build skills for children that will last a lifetime. For the 2016-2017, the program will only launch at the Lumberton Library, although all children are invited to participate. We hope the program is so successful we can branch out to all RCPL locations next fall.

Please sign up for this awesome program.

Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library.

