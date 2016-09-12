Grants, workshops offered to local artists

FAYETTEVILLE — Local artists are invited to apply for grants up to $2,500 through the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County.

The Regional Artist Project Grants provide “financial support for exceptional regional artists working in any discipline on a specific project,” the Arts Council says.

The grant cycle runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2017. The deadline to apply for the cycle is Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.

Individual artists and “small, unincorporated groups of collaborating” artists who are at least 18 years old, who are not registered in a degree or certificate program and who live in Robeson, Bladen, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Sampson or Scotland counties may apply.

On Monday at 7 p.m., a workshop on how to apply for the grant will be held at the Robeson County Arts Council’s location at 700 S. Roberts Ave., Suite 102. The Robeson County Arts Council can be reached at ​910-874-2787.

For information, visit TheArtsCouncil.com/RAPSgrant.