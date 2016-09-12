Memories and melodies

LUMBERTON — You may not know their names, but chances are you’ve sung along to one of their songs.

The Drifters — the group behind hits like “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Stand By Me” — is coming to the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater on Friday.

“These are the songs you hear on oldies radio,” said the theater’s executive director, Richard Sceiford. ” … It’s the background music of your life if you’re of a certain age.”

Sceiford said ticket sales have taken off since the show was announced as the theater’s season-opener. The show is likely to sell out, but there are still plenty of seats with a view of the Doo Wop masters. According to Sceiford, large groups, including civic organizations and families, are taking advantage of the theater’s group ticket discounts to see The Drifters.

Although the group performing at the Civic Center won’t be the original Drifters formed in 1953, Sceiford said the “legacy group” is a true tribute to the band’s roots — its “most recent incarnation.” Since its inception, singers “drifted” in and out of the group, with seven being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

“This group is sanctioned officially under the auspices of The Drifters and was managed by the last remaining member of The Drifters,” Sceiford said.

The Drifters have had No. 1 hits with several different line-ups. Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun called The Drifters “the all-time greatest Atlantic group.” Sceiford likened their familiar tunes to “comfort food” for the ears.

But, says Sceiford, this performance isn’t just for those looking to take a trip down memory lane.

“Bring the young ones — teens and 20-somethings should see this music,” he said. “For 20-somethings you can’t get a cooler date night than seeing The Drifters in an historic theater … It’s a totally smooth move.”

A video of the group can be viewed on the Civic Center’s website, CarolinaCivicCenter.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Ticket prices are as follows: individuals, $25; students with ID, $10; 65 and older, $22; military members with ID, $22, and PrivilegesPlus members, $20. Groups should contact the theater at 910-738-4339 for special rates.

Tickets can be purchased online at CarolinaCivicCenter.com, over the phone by calling 910-738-4339, or in-person at the theater’s box office, which is open from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The theater is located at 315 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Lumberton.

Fans of The Drifter’s may also enjoy the Civic Center’s Oct. 14 main stage event, “The Doo Wop Project,” which traces the evolution of Doo Wop music featuring several performers from Broadway’s “Jersey Boys.”

The Drifters, the band behind hits such as "Under the Boardwalk," "This Magic Moment," and "Stand By Me," will hit the stage at the Carolina Civic Center on Sept. 16.

The Drifters bring No. 1 hits to Lumberton

By Sarah Willets [email protected]

Sarah Willets can be reached at 910-816-1974 or on Twitter @Sarah_Willets.

