Methodist, Sweet Tea Shakespeare join for ‘Romeo and Juliet’ twist

FAYETTEVILLE — Methodist University and Sweet Tea Shakespeare will present a new take on two classic Shakespeare plays Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at Methodist University.

“Much Ado About Romeo & Juliet” is part of a collaborative project, “MU/ST,” that pairs Methodist students and alumni with Sweet Tea Shakespeare actors. Performances will be on the stage in Huff Concert Hall in The Reeves Fine Arts Building at 8 p.m. on Sept. 29, Sept. 30, and Oct. 1 and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2. Tickets are $5 for the general public, or free with a Methodist University ID.

“Part scripted, part improvised, full of music, audience interaction, and surprises, “MAARJ” is a unique take on the play that stresses and explores the connections between the plays, from balcony scenes to dance parties, from the virtues of honor to the hot tempers of passion. Audiences can expect a pre-show performance of live music and a lot of adventuresome approaches to the making of a play, from puppet work to dance to mime,” an announcement from the university says.

Sweet Tea Shakespeare is part of Fayetteville State University and can be reached at [email protected] or 910-420-4383. Contact the Methodist University Theatre Department at [email protected] or 910-630-7104.