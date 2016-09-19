‘Addams Family’ musical hits the stage in Florence

FLORENCE — Florence Little Theatre is opening its 2016-2017 with the creepy, kooky “Addams Family.”

In this new musical comedy modeled after the beloved TV series and moves, Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with Lucas, a young man from a “normal” family, says an announcement from the theatre.

Performances will be held today and Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for those under 18 or with a student ID. The performance is recommended for audiences 13 and older.

To purchase tickets, visit florencelittletheatre.org, call 843-662-3731 or visit the box office Mondays through Fridays from noon to 5 p.m., or visit the lobby one hour prior to showtime.

The theatre is located at 417 S. Dargan St. in Florence.