Lineup announced for Stars and Guitars showcase

FAYETTEVILLE — Tickets are on sale for WKML’s annual Stars and Guitars concert, scheduled for Nov. 14 at Fayetteville’s Crown Theatre.

The recently-announced lineup for the show includes Jarrod Niemann, The Band Perry, Jon Pardi and country legend Gary Allan. Performers will take the stage “in story-teller fashion with their acoustic guitars,” a statement from the Crown Complex says.

Tickets prices start at $20 and may be purchased online at CapeFearTix.com, the Crown Complex Box Office or by phone at 1-888-257-6208. Tickets are also available at the Leisure Travel and Ticket Office located on Fort Bragg. VIP packages are available for $95 and include premium seating, preferred parking, food and beverages in the private VIP lounge before the show, an exclusive WKML goodie bag and a private pre-show concert.

Doors for the VIP experience open at 5:30 p.m. and doors for the remainder of the public will open at 6:30 p.m.

Niemann’s major-label debut, 2010’s Judge Jerrod & The Hung Jury, produced the platinum digital single “Lover, Lover,” and the gold digital single, “What Do You Want.” Niemann has earned award nominations from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association and CMT.

The Band Perry is fronted by Kimberly Perry and rounded out by her younger brothers Neil and Reid. The band has released several hit singles, including the quadruple-platinum “If I Die Young,” which climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Country and AC charts, the platinum “You Lie,” and the Country No. 1 “All Your Life.” They’ve won multiple ACM, CMA, and CMT Music awards.

Country singer and songwriter Jon Pardi was raised in Dixon, California. His first single, “Missin’ You Crazy,” was released in the spring of 2012. In 2015, Pardi began work on his second album, and a track from the project, “Head Over Boots,” became No. 19 on the country singles chart. Pardi’s sophomore album, California Sunrise, was released in June 2016.

After years of working in his home state of California, Gary Allan released his gold-certified debut album, “Used Heart for Sale,” in 1996. Allan’s first three albums went platinum. His fourth studio album, “Alright Guy,” included his first No. 1 country hit, “Man to Man,” which also crossed-over to No. 25 on the pop charts. The album climbed to No. 4 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart and No. 39 on the All-Genre chart.