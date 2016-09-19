Progressive Garden Club pageant coming up

LUMBERTON — The Progressive Garden Club of Lumberton will hold its Little Miss Progressive Garden Club pageant on Oct. 8.

Four contestants and their escorts will showcase their skills in public speaking, choreography and etiquette. Entertainment will include local talent and visiting pageant queens.

The pageant will be held at 4 p.m. at the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in the St. Madeline Sophia Social Hall, located at 200 E. Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton.

For information, call 910-887-2621 or 910-671-0166.