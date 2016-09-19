Lowry-Bullard wedding

Lowry-Bullard

Madison Paige Lowry, of Pembroke, and LaGarren Allen Bullard, also of Pembroke, were united in marriage at 4 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Bear Swamp Baptist Church in Pembroke. The wedding was officiated by Dr. Timmy R. Chavis and Mr. Paul G. Brooks Jr.

The bride is the daughter of Dennis and Florita Lowry of Pembroke. She is the granddaughter of the late Braddy and Myrtle Woodell and Berniece Lowry and the late Marvin Lowry.

She attends The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The groom is the son of Garret and Nicky Bullard of Pembroke. He is the grandson of David Maynor and the late Doris Maynor and the late Sally and Marshall Bullard.

He is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke with a degree in Criminal Justice. He attends Robeson Community College for basic law enforcement training.

The maid of honor was Reagan D. Lowry. The matron of honor was Jordan L. Jacobs. The bridesmaids were Elizabeth L. Locklear, Bailey V. Lowry, Brande L. Lowry, Sarah A. Middleton, Kimberly E. Penza and Madison S. Strickland.

The best men were Justin M. Bullard and Bradlon N. Bullard. The groomsmen were Beau S. Bullard, Joshua C. Bullard Kelton B. Dial, Sandy C. Jacobs, Joel G. Lowry and Brian S. Norris.

The ushers were Andrew B. Armsrong and Cameron C. Armstrong. The flower girls were Lacey M. Armstrong, Isabella L. Collins, Mia C. Cummings, Maggie E. Harris, Brooklynn R. Jones and Ainsley C. Lambert. The ring bearers were Stephen D. Cummings, Nolan B. Dial and Canyon E. Jones.

Music was provided by Pamela Sweeney, James Chavis, Joslyn and Ethan Chavis and Carissa and Herman Ospina. The wedding was directed by Herman Locklear.

The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the parents, aunts and uncles of the groom at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Lee C. Bullard in Maxton. The reception was held at the Indian Education Gymnasium in Pembroke.

The bride and groom’s mothers hosted a shower at Crossway Church and the groom’s aunts hosted a shower at Pembroke Rural Fire Department.

The couple spent their honeymoon in Gatlinburg, Tenn.