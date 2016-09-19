McGugan to teach drawing at Arts Council

LUMBERTON — Local artist Joy McGugan is offering drawing classes at the new home of the Robeson County Arts Council beginning Wednesday.

Classes will be held each Wednesday through Nov. 16. A daytime class and an evening class will be offered. A time has not been scheduled for the daytime class. The evening class will be held at 6:30 p.m.

No experience is required for the step-by-step instruction. Each student will finish the class with a completed large, graphite portrait. Registration costs $150 for the nine weeks. Students need to bring a large sketch patch, erasers and 6B pencils.

McGugan taught visual art for 27 years, retiring from teaching at St. Pauls High School in 2015. An artist since fifth grade, she specializes in oil paintings and oil pastel drawings and enjoys teaching drawing. Her work has been shown at Southeastern Health Park and at the Carolina Civic Center.

For information or to reserve a seat, contact McGugan at 910-736-4686 or [email protected] Look her up on Facebook at mcguganART.

The Arts Council is located at 700 S. Roberts Ave.