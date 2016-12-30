Concert to benefit arts in local schools to feature renown gospel singer Kelle Brown

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council will present a special concert on Friday to benefit the arts in the county schools after Hurricane Matthew. It will be an evening of spiritually uplifting music headlined by nationally recognized gospel music artist Kelle Brown, concert organizers said.

The concert will be held at First Baptist Church on Walnut Street in Lumberton at 7 p.m. and will be televised nationally over Time Warner and Comcast cable networks.

Admission is free and donations will be accepted after the concert and online through the national television program after the live concert. Proceeds will benefit arts in the schools.

Brown, the featured vocalist, is from Atlanta and now works out of Seattle.

“Brown has been called the modern day Mahalia Jackson and her voice will uplift your soul,” said Mark Andersen, who organized the event and will perform on the organ.

Local artists performing will include,bluesman Lakota John, violinist Monique Singletary, vocalist Lisa Lee Rust, folk performer Tim Little, hand bell virtuoso Lynn Andersen and the Lumberton High School Chorus under the direction of Teresa Davis.

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis will introduce the event and welcome the audience. Dr. David Elks, pastor of First Baptist Church, will also offer greetings.

“It will be a spirit-filled evening of songs from the heart to start our new year,” said Mary Ann Masters, president of the Robeson County Arts Council. “When the Arts Council board met after the hurricane, we explored ideas to uplift the community through the arts. Mark Andersen originated this idea.

“We hope to benefit arts in the schools because many programs lost materials and instruments during the flooding,” Masters said. “Many people lost everything, and everybody touched by this tragedy lost something.”

There will be a reception following the one-hour concert in the fellowship hall of the church where the public will be given the opportunity to add their spirit to the creation of a special work of art led by artists Nila Chamberlain, Joy McGugan, Bunny Barker and Melvin Morris.

Concert attendees will contribute to the background of the painting by writing their thoughts on how Hurricane Matthew affected their lives.

Renown gospel singer Kelle Brown to be featured performer

By Scott Bigelow Contributing Writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at [email protected]

