What’s Happening

COMMUNITY

• Jan. 20

Pancake breakfast: The Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton will hold its 54th annual Pancake Festival at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, located at 1100 N. Cedar St., in Lumberton. Tickets are $7. Please email [email protected] or [email protected] to request tickets.

• Jan. 21

Rosenwald High reunion: The Rosenwald High School Class of 1968 class members will meet at 4 p.m. at The Stage, 305 Thompson St. in Fairmont. The building is located across the street from BB&T Bank. All classmates are welcome. Contact Lucille Christian at 910-628-7644 for information.

ONGOING

Autism Society: The Robeson County chapter of the Autism Society of North Carolina meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at Hyde Park Baptist Church in Lumberton. For information, call Wendy Ervin at 910-740-5562.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park. For information, call Councilman Burnis Wilkins at 910-734-4841.

Disabled Veterans: The Disabled American Veterans of Lumberton Chapter 7 holds its monthly meeting at Golden Corral on Kahn Drive in Lumberton at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. For information, call Billie Locklear at 910-992-0224.

Social Group: The OK Club will meet the first Tuesday of every month for business meeting at 1:30 p.m. at Pine Street Senior Center. A planning meeting will be held at noon on the second Tuesday of every month. Members must be 50 and older. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

VFW: The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Ladies hold monthly meetings every fourth Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pine Street Activity Center in Lumberton. The center is located at 801 N. Pine St. The Veterans of Foreign Wars post 2843 of Pembroke holds is monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on the first Monday following the second Sunday of each month. The post home is located at 1509 Union Chapel Road.

SUPPORT GROUPS

For the Blind: Sunshine Seekers is a support group that meets at 10 a.m. on Thursdays at the Pine Street Senior Center. Participants must be legally blind. Some of the activities include attending musicals, sports camps, exercise, bowling and fishing trips. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

For the Deaf and Hearing Impaired: A support group for the deaf and hard of hearing is held every third Saturday of each month from 2 to 5 p.m. at Pine Street Senior Center.

For Seniors: The Golden Ladies support group will meet at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Pine Street Senior Center. Members must be 50 years old or older. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

For Family and Friends of Homicide Victims: The Chad Allen Arnette Families and Friends of Murder and Homicide Victims support group meets the last Tuesday of each month at Bible Alive Ministries in Lumberton. For information, call Debra Arnette at 910-734-1527.

CLASSES.

• Ongoing

Aerobics: Aerobics and kickboxing classes are held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. Classes cost $3 each, or $20 a month. The instructor is Joan Townsend. For information, call Tonya 910-671-3962.

Chair aerobics: A low-impact chair aerobics class will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Pine Street Senior Center. Participants must but 50 and older. The instructor is Timothy Clark. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Crafts: Craft classes will be held 1 to 4 p.m.on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Pine Street Senior Center and on Thursdays at the East Lumberton Resource Center. No experience is necessary. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Painting: Painting classes will be held at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at 1314 Mimosa St. in Lumberton. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Quilting: Quilting classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at the Pine Street Senior Center. No experience is necessary. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Shag Lessons: The Lumberton Recreation Department offers shag dancing lessons the first Monday of each month at the Pine Street Activity Center. Advance classes start at 6 p.m., beginner lessons start at 7 p.m and intermediate classes start at 8 p.m. For information, call 910-671-3881.

Smocking/Sewing: Smocking classes will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at the Pine Street Senior Center. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Crafts: Craft classes for the visually impaired are held at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. No experience is necessary. For information, call 910-671-3881.

Zumba: Zumba classes will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. The instructor is Kim McVicker. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3962.