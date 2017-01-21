Johnson lives out cheerleading dream at Clemson

LUMBERTON — The dream never changed.

Whether she was a cheerleader or not, Lynsey Johnson knew where she belonged — Clemson University.

After failing to reach her goal of becoming a Clemson cheerleader upon graduation from Lumberton High School in 2012, Johnson enrolled at East Carolina University and became a cheerleader for the Pirates.

But she was determined to make her dream a reality one year later.

And it was a number that would set the course for her future as a Tiger.

“At tryouts, you are identified by a number so you wait at the door to see your number posted on a sheet of paper,” Johnson said. “After dinner, I waited and waited until it was posted. If your number was on the door, you were immediately let in for a team meeting and your first team picture.

“When I didn’t make the team my first year, I never really understood why but I accepted it as God’s plan. That experience made the waiting process harder. Finally, the sheet was posted. I frantically looked for No. 52. When I found my number, the feeling I got was indescribable.”

Johnson, 22, is now a senior at Clemson and has spent four years as a member of the cheerleading squad.

She was roaming the sidelines cheering on the Tigers in their past two appearances in the college football national championship. On Jan. 9 in Tampa, Florida, Johnson witnessed history as the Tigers beat Alabama 35-31 for their first national championship since 1981.

In the final seconds of the game, she watched as quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a pass to Hunter Renfrow to give the Tigers the lead with one second left to play.

“The play was taking place at the end zone that we were standing in front of so we were pretty close to it all,” Johnson said. “We were not in any type of formation. We were just standing there hugging and holding hands in hopes that we would score the go-ahead touchdown.

“I alternated between watching the field and watching the video board. When I saw Renfrow make the catch with one second left on the clock, I was overwhelmed with emotion. When the remaining second went off the clock, we did what we traditionally do and we ran to the center of the field. It was amazing.”

Johnson had watched Clemson fall short during the 2015 season in a loss to the Crimson Tide in the national championship in Glendale, Arizona. It made the moment that much sweeter in Tampa.

“When the confetti started, it just seemed like a dream,” she said. “I was actually standing on the field at a national championship football game and my team had won for the second time in school history. During the celebrating, the field was full of joy, excitement, and tears.”

As they’ve done throughout her cheerleading career, Lynsey’s parents, Ricky and Kelli Johnson, were sitting in the stands at Raymond James Stadium watching their daughter share the field with the national champions.

For Ricky, it was a perfect example of hard work paying off.

“It was incredible,” he said. “Seeing your child live out her dreams is so gratifying and to watch her in two national championship games is icing on the cake. It was an amazing experience to tag along with her during the various appearances she made in Tampa. Her and her teammates’ reaction when Renfrow caught the pass was priceless. She is a great example of what hard work will get you.”

A family tree deep in its orange roots, the Johnson family is no doubt “All In” with the Tigers.

“Clemson has always been very special to my family,” Lynsey said. “My granddad is a 1956 graduate and since that time I have had many aunts, uncles, cousins and a sister graduate from Clemson.

“Living (roughly four hours away) in North Carolina, my parents tried to carry on that tradition with us as best as they could. Even today, Clemson is where we can be sure we will see all of our family. Clemson is really in our blood.”

Lynsey will graduate from Clemson with a degree in Biological Sciences and a minor in Microbiology in hopes of becoming a physical therapist.

As she reflects on her journey, Lynsey said Clemson has given her a plethora of experiences she’ll never forget.

“I am taking away four years of living in one of the most beautiful places ever,” she said. “I am taking away a top-notch education that will hopefully allow me to continue with a post-graduate degree. I am taking away a husband thanks to Clemson Cheerleading.

“Most of all, I am taking away so many memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. I am also taking away all of the traditions that I hope to continue on with my future family.”

Courtesy photo Clemson cheerleader and Lumberton native Lynsey Johnson, far left, celebrates the school's college football national championship win with her teammates and quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, after the victory against Alabama on Jan. 9 in Tampa, Florida.

Lumberton native cheers on Tigers at national championship

By Rodd Baxley [email protected]

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

