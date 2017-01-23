CelebratingValentine Daywith Rotary

RED SPRINGS — Tickets for a Valentine’s dinner hosted by the Red Springs Rotary Club are on sale.

The dinner will be held on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Red Springs Community Building, which is at 122 Cross St. In addition to dinner, there will be live entertainment and a reverse raffle.

Tickets are $75 per couple or $37.50 for singles. Tickets are available through all Red Springs Rotary Club members. For more information on tickets, call 910-827-1176. Tickets should be purchased no later than Feb. 8.