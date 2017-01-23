Kenneth Turner and Joy Noack Turner of Ledyard, Connecticut, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Devyn Turner to Coyounger Locklear Jr., son of Coyounger Locklear and Lana Michelle Locklear of Rowland.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Ledyard High school in Ledyard and attended the University of South Carolina at Beaufort. She is employed with Antonino Acura in Groton, Connecticut.

The groom-elect is a graduate of Purnell Swett High School in Pembroke and is employed with the U.S. Navy in Groton, Connecticut.