LUMBERTON — A fundraiser for families displaced by flooding will be held at the Carolina Civic Center on Feb. 24 from 7 to 9 p.m.

“After the Flood Variety Show” will feature Charly Lowry, Jason Bullock, Jef the Mime, Steve Langley’s Soap Bubble Circus, Sheila Kerrigan – the mime who talks, Omimeo, and Professor Whizpop’s Zany Magic.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Proceeds will benefit “Rebuild Lumberton” initiatives. Tickets can be purchased from noon until 6 p.m. on weekdays at the theater by calling 910-738-4339 or at the door.

The theater is located at 315 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.