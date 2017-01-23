Angela O. Locklear

NC STATE ROTC COMMISSIONS Twin Lumbee Indians in December Ceremony.

Alexander Cory Oxendine and Aaron Chandler Oxendine were commissioned as U.S. Army Second Lieutenants during winter commencement at North Carolina State University.

Alex and Aaron Oxendine graduated with bachelor’s degrees in Agri Business. They are the sons of Angela Oxendine Locklear(Quinn) of the Prospect Community and Christopher Oxendine (Kristin) of High Point, NC.

Both will begin their career in the U.S. Military training at Ft Benning, GA. They will attend the Armor Basic Officer Leader Course, a 19 week three-phase course. The US Army Armor School trains officers to win in a complex environment by educating and inspiring agile and adaptive Armor and Cavalry Leaders, Soldiers and formations capable of executing unified land operations, through the core competencies of combined arms maneuver and wide area security; capable of closing with and destroying the enemy using fire, maneuver, and shock effect as part of an expeditionary and regionally aligned Army.security tactics.