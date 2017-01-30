Kiwanis grants bring help, hope to children

LUMBERTON — Fundraising efforts by the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton paid off for area kids on Wednesday when club members presented grants totaling $11,500 to local organizations that help children in need.

Eight groups received grants.

In accepting a $3,000 grant on behalf of Robeson County Partnership for Children, Jessica Lowery, executive director, thanked Kiwanians for their support, which has helped make the program’s Exploration Station, a hands-on interactive learning exhibit, more accessible to all families.

Admission to the station is $5 per child, $3 per adult, and $60 for a yearly family membership. Though admission fees are low, it is too much for some families to pay. With help from Kiwanis, the partnership has established scholarships for families that have difficulty paying, Lowery said.

“One of the great things about being invested in the partnership is seeing the impact that we make,” Lowery said.

She gave Kiwanians an example, saying the partnership received an application from a couple and their two children, both under age 3 The mother was a stay-at-home mom and the father had lost his job because an injury. They lost their home to foreclosure and were living out of their car.

Lowery said the parents wanted a place where their children could play safely.

“Thanks to you, for that four-month period that their entire lives were falling through, they were able to have something positive to go to. That family thanks you and all the other families, our entire board of directors and I personally thank you,” Lowery said.

The mother has since found a job and they are no longer homeless, Lowery said.

Illya Locklear, a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Carroll Middle School, accepted a $1,000 grant for a project to help keep her students focused on their work. Earlier this year she noticed her students were making too many unnecessary trips to the garbage can, excessively sharpening their pencils and were generally distracted.

“I know our students want to be successful but they have so much energy that needs to escape,” Locklear said.

She did some online searching and found another teacher had good results with desk cycles, which are small cycles that fit underneath a desk for children to use while they are working.

“She found that children were able to be engaged in class and have fun while they are working,” Locklear said.

Their grades improved, Locklear said. Locklear will use the grant from Kiwanis to help pay for desk cycles.

Sue Barnhill accepted a donation of $1,000 on behalf of Southeastern Hospice Services. The money will go to Camp Care, which serves children who have lost a loved one.

“Our hospice volunteers and our hospice workers are trained to be able to take care of these children when they come together,” Barnhill said.

They have activities designed to help children get through the grief process, she said.

Barnhill spoke of two children who lost both parents within a span of about 17 months.

“To see these children when this first occurred and to see them now with the social network they were able to make has been awesome,” she said. “I’ve seen the work myself. Because of your help we have been able to do that and we appreciate it.”

Dencie Lambdin accepted a $2,000 grant on behalf of Communities in Schools of Robeson County.

“I think our relationship with Kiwanis has been part of the legacy that you all have extended to us through supporting Communities in Schools in a significant way through the years,” Lambdin said.

CIS of Robeson County was established in 1992 to address the high dropout rate in Robeson County.

Lambdin said the money will be used for its BakPak Pals program, which provides weekend food bags that are sent home with students.

Southeastern Health Foundation received a $1,000 grant.

Anita Thurman of Southeastern Health said the club’s donation goes to the pediatrics arm of the foundation, which fills a variety of needs. Sometimes it is something as simple as socks for babies whose parents place them up for adoption.

“We also use those funds for our music therapy,” Thurman said. “It’s some of their lowest moments in life — they are not well. Just having someone come along with an acoustic guitar and being able to allow them to choose a song, to hear a simple song to lift their spirits. We’re hoping to use this money to help fund that.”

Bruce Mullis, a Kiwanian, accepted a $1,000 grant on behalf of Lumberton Youth Baseball Association.

“We typically have anywhere from 450 to 550 kids that participate in the baseball program every year,” Mullis said. “We’ve been fortunate to have four teams from Lumberton to represent Lumberton in the Dixie Youth World Series over our tenure. Of course, in 2010 we were the World Series champions.”

Mullis said Lumberton will host the Dixie League World Series in 2018. The annual Kiwanis grant is used to purchase baseball equipment and cover other expenses.

Arine Lowery accepted a $2,000 grant on behalf of Helping Our People Empower.

“We are seeking funds and support to help our community moving forward with the recovery efforts from Hurricane Matthew,” Lowery said.

At its center at 222 14th St., the organization provides clothing, food, furniture, and other household goods that families need. The grant will pay for Chrome books so people can file assistance paperwork on site.

PowerPoint Church of Robeson received a $500 grant to help pay for a prom for special needs students in association with the Tim Tebow Foundation. Tebow’s Night to Shine is sponsoring more than 100 such proms this year.

The prom will be held for ages 14 and up and each prom-goer will be crowned king or queen.

Tebow will appear via video message, said April Oxendine, who spoke on behalf of the organization.

Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton handed out eight grants on Wednesday to organizations that are committed to helping children. More than $11,000 was awarded to service organizations. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Kiwanis-Grants.jpg Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton handed out eight grants on Wednesday to organizations that are committed to helping children. More than $11,000 was awarded to service organizations.

By Terri Ferguson Smith [email protected]

Reach Terri Ferguson Smith at 910-416-5865.

Reach Terri Ferguson Smith at 910-416-5865.