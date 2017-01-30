Actors, musicians invited to auditions at Civic Center

LUMBERTON — If you think it’s your time to shine then plan on being at the Carolina Civic Center Theater on Feb. 10, 11 or 12.

Auditions for the My Time To Shine 4 Talent Competition will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 and again at 11 am. on Feb. 11. Auditions for “Nunsense, The Musical,” will be held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 12.

The My Time To Shine 4 Talent Competition is the theater’s talent competition that includes all categories from singing and dancing to juggling and more. The auditions will determine which performers are invited to showcase on the Civic Center stage on March 25 with cash and gift prizes going to the top contestants. There is a grand prize of $1,000 to the winner.

For a downloadable application and more information, visit the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com or stop by the administration office at 315 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, which is open weekdays from noon until 6 p.m. All applications and a non-refundable $20 registration fee must be submitted to Carolina Civic Center to the attention of Jonathan Brewington, stage manager, no later than 6 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Performances may include singing, dancing, playing a musical instrument, playing in a band or any combination of the those, along with such things as comedy, or poetic reading. All performances should be family oriented and improper language or content will result in disqualification.

There is no age limit to compete. Props and costumes will be viewed for appropriateness at the time of audition and must not be changed for the competition.

“Nunsense” will be directed by Kendrix Singletary, the theater’s resident artist and production manager. The show dates are June 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18. Rehearsals will begin March 6. Prospective cast members should come prepared to sing, cold read from the script, and to learn a short dance combination.