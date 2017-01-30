Seven to vie for Miss UNCP on Thursday

PEMBROKE — Seven contestants will compete for the title of Miss UNC Pembroke on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Givens Performing Arts Center.

The 2017 Miss UNC Pembroke will receive a $2,000 scholarship, free student housing and a meal plan for one year. First runner-up receives a $750 scholarship, and second runner-up, a $500 scholarship. Non-finalists will receive $100 scholarships.

This year the audience has an opportunity to select a Community Choice winner. Support for a favored contestant can be shown at the UNCP CARE Resource Center through donations of non-perishable items such as canned meats, peanut butter, cereal, breakfast bars, and hygiene items, such as toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, and soap.

Donation collection bins for each contestant will be set up in the lobby of the Givens Performing Arts Center. The contestant with the most votes — one vote per item — will receive a $250 book scholarship.

The public is welcome. Pageant tickets are $5.

The contestants are:

— Kiara Atkinson is a sophomore from Lumberton majoring in criminal justice. She will sing, and her platform is “Becoming Brave: Mentoring and Outreach.”

— Mia Baxley is a junior from Maxton majoring in political science. She will dance during the talent competition. Her platform is mental health awareness and ending its stigma.

— DeAndrea Crockwell is a junior from Hope Mills majoring in social work. She will perform a lyrical dance, and her platform is promoting physical and mental health through fitness and dialogue.

— Jasmine Davis is a junior from High Point majoring in theatre. Her talent is singing, and her platform is preventing sexual violence.

— Rebecca Hayes is a junior from Fairmont majoring in biology. For the talent competition she will be performing a praise dance. Her platform is cancer awareness and research.

— Shania McMillian is a junior from Shannon majoring in psychology and mass communication. She will sing, and her platform is “Working for a CAUS: College Accessibility for Underserved Students.”

— Rebecca Wey is a junior from Charlotte majoring in theatre and mass communication. Her talent is spoken word, and her platform is minority presence within media and theatre.

Michelle Braxton will serve as pageant emcee. The pageant’s executive director is Cynthia Oxendine. Zavery McDougald is the director and choreographer, and the business manager is Teresa Bryant.

For information, call 910-521-6175 or email [email protected]

Mia Baxley http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Mia-Baxley-2.jpg Mia Baxley DeAndrea Crockwell http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DeAndrea-Crockwell-2.jpg DeAndrea Crockwell Rebecca Hayes http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Rebecca-Hayes-2.jpg Rebecca Hayes Shania McMillian http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Shania-McMillian-2.jpg Shania McMillian Rebecca Wey http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Rebecca-Wey-2.jpg Rebecca Wey Kiara Atkinson http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Kiara-Atkinson-2.jpg Kiara Atkinson Jasmine Davis http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jasmine-Davis-1.jpg Jasmine Davis

By Mark Locklear

Mark Locklear is Public Communications Specialist for UNC Pembroke.

Mark Locklear is Public Communications Specialist for UNC Pembroke.