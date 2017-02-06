What’s Happening

COMMUNITY

• Feb. 9

Sweetheart raffle: BVI Support Group Inc. is sponsoring a raffle of a sweetheart basket for Valentine’s Day. Tickets are $1 and all proceeds benefit the blind and visually impaired of Robeson County. The drawing will be held Feb. 9. Call 910-738-8012 or 910-628-8389 to purchase tickets.

• Feb. 10-11

Talent show: Auditions will be held for My Time to Shine 4 Talent Competition at the historic theater, Carolina Civic Center. Auditions will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 and at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11. Auditions will determine which performers are invited to compete on March 25. Cash and gift prizes will be awarded to the top contestants and a grand prize of $1,000 will go to the winner. For an application and more show information, visit www.carolinaciviccenter.com or go to 315 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton. All applications and a nonrefundable $20 registration fee must be submitted by Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.

• Feb. 11

Valentine’s dinner: The Red Springs Rotary Club will host a Valentine’s Day dinner hosted on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Red Springs Community Building, located at 122 Cross St. There will also be live entertainment and a reverse raffle. Tickets are $75 per couple or $37.50 for singles. Tickets are available from all Red Springs Rotary Club members. For information on tickets, call 910-827-1176. Tickets should be purchased no later than Wednesday.

• Feb. 12

Musical auditions: Auditions for “Nunsense, The Musical,” will be held at 3 p.m. at the Carolina Civic Center, located at 315 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. Anyone wishing to audition should come prepared to sing, cold read from the script, and learn a short dance combination. The play will be staged June 9, 10 and 11, and on June 16, 17 and 18. For more information visit www.carolinaciviccenter.com.

• Feb. 24

‘After the Flood:’ A fundraiser for families displaced by flooding will be held at the Carolina Civic Center from 7 to 9 p.m. and will feature Charly Lowry, Jason Bullock, Jef the Mime, Steve Langley’s Soap Bubble Circus, Sheila Kerrigan — the mime who talks, Omimeo, and Professor Whizpop’s Zany Magic. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased from noon until 6 p.m. on weekdays at the theater by calling 910-738-4339 or at the door. The theater is located at 315 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

• Feb 28

Camp workshop: A summer camp workshop for students in grades third through 12th will be held at 6 p.m. at the Indian Education Resource Center, located at 818 W. Third St., Pembroke. It will be held in the campus gym. For more information, call Jessica Locklear at 910-521-2054 or 910-522-4862.

• March 4

Chili cook-off: Registration is under way for participants in the annual Bud Light North of the Border Chili Cook-Off. Teams should call James Granger at 910-827-5542 for more information or to enter the event, which is sponsored by the Robeson Road Runners. There is no fee this year to enter a team. All proceeds will go to the Lumberton Football Association Youth Recreational League.

• March 14

Job Fair: The Robeson Community College Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. until noon in the Fred G. Williams Jr. Student Center. This annual event is open to all RCC students and alumni. Students will have an opportunity to meet with employers to discuss employment opportunities that are available in this area.

• March 25

Locklear reunion: The Josh and Adline Locklear Family reunion will be held at noon at Preston Church in Maxton. Family members are asked to bring a covered dish. For information, call 910-521-0176, 910-633-3709, or 910-610-3776.

ONGOING

Autism Society: The Robeson County chapter of the Autism Society of North Carolina meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at Hyde Park Baptist Church in Lumberton. For information, call Wendy Ervin at 910-740-5562.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park. For information, call Councilman Burnis Wilkins at 910-734-4841.

Rosenwald Alumni Association will meet at 4 p.m. every fourth Saturday at The Stage, which is located at 205 W. Thompson St., in Fairmont across from BB&T Bank. All former students are welcome to attend.

Rosenwald High School: Class of 1968 members will meet at 4 p.m. at The Stage, 305 Thompson St. in Fairmont every third Saturday of the month. The building is located across the street from BB&T Bank. All classmates are welcome. Contact Lucille Christian at 910-628-7644 for more information.

Disabled Veterans: The Disabled American Veterans of Lumberton Chapter 7 holds its monthly meeting at Golden Corral on Kahn Drive in Lumberton at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. For information, call Billie Locklear at 910-992-0224.

Social Group: The OK Club will meet the first Tuesday of every month for business meeting at 1:30 p.m. at Pine Street Senior Center. A planning meeting will be held at noon on the second Tuesday of every month. Members must be 50 and older. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

VFW: The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Ladies hold monthly meetings every fourth Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pine Street Activity Center in Lumberton. The center is located at 801 N. Pine St. The Veterans of Foreign Wars post 2843 of Pembroke holds is monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on the first Monday following the second Sunday of each month. The post home is located at 1509 Union Chapel Road.

SUPPORT GROUPS

For the Blind: Sunshine Seekers is a support group that meets at 10 a.m. on Thursdays at the Pine Street Senior Center. Participants must be legally blind. Some of the activities include attending musicals, sports camps, exercise, bowling and fishing trips. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

For the Deaf and Hearing Impaired: A support group for the deaf and hard of hearing is held every third Saturday of each month from 2 to 5 p.m. at Pine Street Senior Center.

For Seniors: The Golden Ladies support group will meet at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Pine Street Senior Center. Members must be 50 years old or older. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

For Family and Friends of Homicide Victims: The Chad Allen Arnette Families and Friends of Murder and Homicide Victims support group meets the last Tuesday of each month at Bible Alive Ministries in Lumberton. For information, call Debra Arnette at 910-734-1527.

CLASSES

• Ongoing

Aerobics: Aerobics and kickboxing classes are held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. Classes cost $3 each, or $20 a month. The instructor is Joan Townsend. For information, call Tonya 910-671-3962.

Chair aerobics: A low-impact chair aerobics class will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Pine Street Senior Center. Participants must but 50 and older. The instructor is Timothy Clark. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Crafts: Craft classes will be held 1 to 4 p.m.on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Pine Street Senior Center and on Thursdays at the East Lumberton Resource Center. No experience is necessary. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Painting: Painting classes will be held at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at 1314 Mimosa St. in Lumberton. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Quilting: Quilting classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at the Pine Street Senior Center. No experience is necessary. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Shag Lessons: The Lumberton Recreation Department offers shag dancing lessons the first Monday of each month at the Pine Street Activity Center. Advance classes start at 6 p.m., beginner lessons start at 7 p.m and intermediate classes start at 8 p.m. For information, call 910-671-3881.

Smocking/Sewing: Smocking classes will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at the Pine Street Senior Center. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Crafts: Craft classes for the visually impaired are held at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. No experience is necessary. For information, call 910-671-3881.

Zumba: Zumba classes will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. The instructor is Kim McVicker. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3962.