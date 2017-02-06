Fairmont man shapes railroad spikes into knives

FAIRMONT — Knife-making was never on Oliver Schneider’s bucket list — nor was living in the United States.

But life had other plans for the German-born businessman and his wife, Krista, who left their home nearly four years ago to move to Robeson County.

When Schneider was a teenager, he learned that his biological father had been a U.S. serviceman stationed in Germany. Many years later, his wife researched and found Schneider’s birth father, a Cherokee Lumbee from Pembroke. Schneider made contact with him and his father traveled to Germany to meet him. Later, Schneider came to North Carolina for a visit and for an introduction to the tribe.

“As soon as I crossed the Lumber River, I felt like a core was cracked,” Schneider said. “I really felt an emotion, and I felt at home, only because I was riding over the river. I never would have believed that. I’m a very analytic and reasonable person. I’m not very emotional.”

He and his wife left their restaurant, bed-and-breakfast in the hands of their employees and moved from Herrstein, Germany, with their two teenage sons to a new home a few miles outside of Fairmont.

Schneider didn’t move his family to the United States so he could become a knife-maker, but that’s what happened after his two sons expressed an interest in, then abandoned, blacksmithing as a hobby.

He designed and built a furnace in a metal barrel, bought an old anvil and a vice.

“I built my own furnace. Actually I did it for my sons and as soon as I was finished, they didn’t want to blacksmith anymore,” Schneider said, laughing.

His sons had observed a blacksmith in Germany who demonstrated his trade to tourists in their historic hometown. The teens thought they wanted to try it themselves, but Jan-Philipp, who was 16 at the time, and Jonathan, who was 13, soon followed other interests.

Schneider said he didn’t want to waste the work he had invested in the furnace and other equipment so he took up the hobby himself and soon discovered he liked it and was adept at it. So now he works, clad in coveralls, in his outbuildings among a flock of free-range chickens and watched by his small herd of goats.

The bearded, affable craftsman is self-taught. What he read in books about forging steel didn’t help that much, Schneider said. He makes utility and oyster knives.

“They have the right size and weight,” he said.

He uses railroad spikes made of high-carbon steel to craft utility knives. Medium-carbon spikes are made into oyster knives. Schneider said high-carbon steel, once forged into a knife, holds the sharp edge much better than materials to make mass-produced knives.

“Medium-carbon, low-carbon content, you can sharpen them as good as the high-carbon but they lose the edge much faster,” Schneider said.

Because oyster knives don’t need to be as sharp as other knives, medium-grade carbon steel works better.

“Customers appreciate it when they are not overly sharp where they can run them into their palms,” Schneider said.

High-carbon content knives may not be as attractive as other knives, but they are a better quality and they can be sharpened, he said.

“It’s better than those modern steels which are overly stuffed with ingredients that keep them shiny and glossy and pretty and everything, but it’s basically reducing the ability to maintain it yourself,” he said.

Because his knives are made from a railroad spike, each is a single piece, so there are no components that will wear out and fall off, Schneider said. But he does create leather handles for some.

He sells most of his knives, which range from $35 to $65, at gun and knife shows. Oyster knives cost about $20. Customers can also go to his website spike-knife.com to order his products.

Schneider said he and his family are happy to be in the U.S. and they enjoy the climate. He said there are many good things about Germany, but the weather isn’t one of them.

“The weather is pretty much terrible so you have about two, maybe three months of summer,” Schneider said. “Then you have about two or three months before and afterwards with more or less nasty weather — just a little bit cold, a little bit wet, never pretty, always needing a jacket. And the rest of the year it is cold and gray and wet, sometimes with snow, sometimes with ice, sometimes with rain.”

So when Robeson County beckoned, he answered.

“I just felt a wave of emotion when I drove over that black water,” Schneider said. “I knew immediately that I am much more home here than anywhere else.”

By Terri Ferguson Smith tsmith@civitasmedia.com

Reach Terri Ferguson Smith at 910-416-5865.

