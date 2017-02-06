New technology opens up more reading opportunities

Robeson County residents can read anytime, anywhere thanks to the recent launch of e-INC Overdrive and North Carolina Kids Digital Library. Robeson County Public Library now offers digital eBooks, audiobooks, periodicals, and videos to library card holders. E-Inc is a NC library consortium designed to help libraries connect and share digital resources with patrons.

The Overdrive service, which went live on Jan. 27, may be accessed by the library’s website or by visiting e-inc.overdrive.com. Users may browse the website, borrow titles with a valid library card, and start reading, listening or watching on all major computers and devices, including iPhone, iPad, Nook, Android phones and tablets, and Kindle [U.S. Libraries]. Many titles can be enjoyed immediately on any device with an internet browser or downloaded into the free OverDrive app. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period. There are no late fees. This new service, powered by OverDrive, is free for users with a Robeson County Public Library card.

OverDrive is the leading global digital distribution platform, supplying the industry’s largest catalog of eBooks, audiobooks, periodicals and streaming video to libraries, schools and retailers worldwide. All major computers and devices, including iPhone, iPad, Nook, Android phones and tablets, Chromebook, and Kindle (U.S. only) are supported. OverDrive offers all digital media on a single platform, and offers application programming interface to streamline a seamless user experience. OverDrive Read, the breakthrough EPUB and HTML5 browser-based reading experience, now supports fixed layout and narrated eBooks. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

The NC Kids Digital Library is sponsored by NC Public Library Directors Association, N.C. General Assembly, with assistance from State Library of NC, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources and supported by a federal grant. The site went live on Feb. 1, providing digital access to kids across North Carolina. This site offers more than 3,700 resources targeted for preschool through fourth-grade students. The collection will continue to grow as libraries across the state purchase additional titles. NC Kids Digital Library is also powered by Overdrive and may be accessed by the library’s website or by directly visiting nckids.overdrive.com.

Don’t have an Robeson County Public Library card? No problem. Visit any of our seven libraries this week to sign up for a library card. Library cards are available free of charge for anyone who is a resident of Robeson County, owns property in Robeson County, or is a student or teacher in a Robeson County school, college or university. Please bring a valid photo ID and proof of a Robeson County address. Children under the age of 18 will need a parent to sign them up. If you’ve lost your library card, replacement cards can be purchased for only $1. You will not want to miss out on these exciting new library resources.

The Robeson County Public Library website is www.robesoncountylibrary.org.

Katie Fountain Contributing columnist

Katie Fountain is director of the Robeson County Public Library.

