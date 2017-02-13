Kids enjoy drama at new exhibit

LUMBERTON — The sounds of children playing and laughing could be heard throughout Exploration Station last week during a celebration of the opening of a refurbished exhibit at the children’s interactive museum.

Robeson County Partnership for Children, which has overseen the museum since 2013, received a grant for $17,000 to upgrade the theater exhibit, which lets children try out their dramatic arts skills. The museum, founded in 2000 at 104 N. Chestnut St., already had a theater exhibit but it needed updating, according to Jessica Lowery, executive director of the partnership.

“There was already a stage here but it was a stage that was a little bit higher and a lot of the costumes needed upgrading,” Lowery said on Tuesday. “We wanted to make it a real stage with the lighting and with the actual vanity with chairs so they would get more of an experience. We have the stage lighting, we have the back drop and we lowered the stage so it wouldn’t be a safety hazard.”

The new exhibit includes a puppet stage and puppets that will be used in shows. There is also new seating, which was changed from big and soft frog cushions to big and soft bug cushions for children to sit and sprawl on as they watch action on the stage.

“This is the most used area because children like to learn through dramatic play. They like to play dress-up, they like to pretend to be someone else, they like to perform,” Lowery said. “We, of course, have been renovating it for a few months so it hasn’t been in use as much as it used to be. We had several parents and grandparents who couldn’t wait to get it back open because they could record their children playing or acting.”

Lowery said many exhibits have been updated in recent years. Current exhibits include a factory conveyor line where children can see how long it takes to ship a product from Lumberton to various locations throughout the world, a grocery store, a pirate ship, a country house, a farm, medical and dental offices, a new toddler area and a farm.

“A lot of times we think of learning through books or through academics, through math and science but we know that children learn through play so this is a great way to introduce children to the arts,” Lowery said. “So often arts are cut from programming because of testing requirements so this really satisfies that element to allow a child to learn through play.”

Lowery said she is grateful to Lisa and Kenneth Rust, local entrepreneurs who own McDonald’s restaurants in Robeson County and helped secure the grant that made the exhibit possible.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities is the premier charity for McDonald’s and as franchisees for McDonald’s we are proud supporters of Ronald McDonald Houses. There are five Ronald McDonald Houses in the state of North Carolina but in addition to supporting those five houses, it has grants for grants for local children’s organizations,” Kenneth Rust said. “When the partnership made a grant application for this, we were proud to be able to sign our names in support of that grant request.”

Lisa Rust said Ronald McDonald House Charities is not only supported by local owner operators but also by customers.

“The little red boxes you see when you go through the drive-through or when you check out that people drop change in — usually they think of the houses that are supported with the hospitals in the state but they also go to community grants such as this and they primarily look at areas that support children, the arts, education, growth and those kinds of things,” she said.

Admission to Exploration Station is $5 per child and $3 per adult. There is a $60 annual family membership that allows children and parents to visit as many times as they would like. The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. It is also available for children’s parties. For more information, call 910-738-1114.

http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Exploration2.jpg http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Jessica-Lowery.jpg Kenneth Rust http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Kenneth-Rust.jpg Kenneth Rust Lisa Rust http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Rust-Lisa.jpg Lisa Rust

By Terri Ferguson Smith [email protected]

Reach Terri Ferguson Smith at 910-416-5865.

Reach Terri Ferguson Smith at 910-416-5865.