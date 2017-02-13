Cooley wins international Shakespeare award

WARRENTON, Va. — An aspiring actress and filmmaker with ties to Robeson County has won an international award for a video she entered in the Shakespeare Lives Video of the Week competition sponsored by the British Counsel’s Shakespeare Lives program.

Celia Cooley’s “Oh, Romeo: The Forbidden Love Between a Girl and her Cat” won from among 96 entries from countries around the world, including Russia, Turkey and the U.S.A., according to a statement from Shakespeare Lives officials.

“With her father as her cameraman, Celia showed originality and innovation with her unusual take on Shakespeare’s famous Act II Scene II, including an unusual twist,” according to a program spokesperson.

Open to entrants of any age and based anywhere in the world, Shakespeare Shorts was a new competition website for filmmakers. Entrants were invited to create short films that are inspired by, or reinterpret, Shakespeare’s works.

As a result of her award, she and her father will travel to the United Kingdom; her video will be shown at the Institute of Contemporary Art, she and her father will take a film making class, They will have a private meeting with the producer of Downton Abbey, she will be given professional film making equipment and she and her parents will be the guests of the British Embassy in Washington after returning home.

She is the granddaughter of Grace and Tommy Hall of Fayetteville, the great-granddaughter of the late Stamps and Ola Hall of St. Pauls and the grand niece of Susan Hall of St. Pauls. Tommy Hall is a sixth generation resident of Robeson County and grew up in Rennert Township.

Cooley http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Celia-Cooley.jpg Cooley