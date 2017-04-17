Ivey-Owens

Stephen Ivey and Betty Ivey, of Fairmont, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Laura Ann Ivey, to David Anthony Alexander Owens III, of Lumberton.

The groom-elect is the son of Dana Legette of Lumberton.

A graduate of Fairmont High School, the bride-elect is employed at Walmart Super Center as a customer service manager.

The groom-elect is a graduate of Mullins High School and attended South Carolina State University. He is employed at Roses in Fairmont.

The couple will exchange vows on May 20 at 2 p.m. at Mariani’s in Pembroke.