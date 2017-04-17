Posted on by

Ivey-Owens

,

Ivey and Owens


Stephen Ivey and Betty Ivey, of Fairmont, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Laura Ann Ivey, to David Anthony Alexander Owens III, of Lumberton.

The groom-elect is the son of Dana Legette of Lumberton.

A graduate of Fairmont High School, the bride-elect is employed at Walmart Super Center as a customer service manager.

The groom-elect is a graduate of Mullins High School and attended South Carolina State University. He is employed at Roses in Fairmont.

The couple will exchange vows on May 20 at 2 p.m. at Mariani’s in Pembroke.

