What’s Happening

• April 20

Exhibit opens: An opening reception for “The Life of the Theater” exhibit will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Carolina Civic Center Theater. The exhibit features historic and current photographs of the beautifully-restored theater which first opened in 1928. Photographs of the theater’s architectural details by Jody Johnson of PhotoRad Photography will be on display and select prints will be available for purchase. Also on display will be archival photographs and articles from the theater’s history. Complementary food, wine and other beverages will be served. This reception is free and open to the public.

•April 21

Day of Service: The United Way of Robeson County day of service will be held at Lumberton, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. While this is an all day event, volunteers will not be required to participate the entire day. Those wishing to participate may call 910-739-4249 or send an email to: [email protected]

April 21-22

Fairmont’s Heritage Days will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on April 21 and from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on April 22. There will be food, entertainment, cafts, an Amish quilt raffle, pony rides, and a petting zoo. It will be located at the Fairmont Heritage Museum.

• April 22

Smart Start Day: Week of the Young Child will kick off with a celebration at Biggs Park Mall from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. with an event for children, parents, grandparents, caregivers, and teachers. Sponsored by the Robeson County Partnership for Children, there will be entertainment, children’s activities, food, resources for parents and more. No registration is required and admission is free. For information, call 910-738-6767.

Scholarship run: A 5K fun run and 1-mile walk will be held beginning at Southeastern Lifestyle Center parking lot, located at 301 Mount Tabor Road in Red Springs. The Scholastic Day Challenge is being held by Peterkin Law Firm to raise money for college scholarships for Robeson County students. On-side registration starts at 7:30 a.m.; the race begins at 8 a.m. For more information on the race and fun run, go to www.peterkinlegal.com, call 910-728-4930 or go by the law office at: 129 E. Third Ave., Red Springs.

Family reunion: The Oxendine Family Reunion will be held beginning at 1 p.m. at Bear Swamp Baptist Church on St. Anne Road. Families are asked to bring a picnic basket with their favorite foods and a dessert. There will be singing, storytelling, food, and lots of laughter. For information, call Janice Deese at 910-521-4253 or Daphene Bullard at 910-521-4495.

• April 23

Brisson Family: Reunion will be held at the Bladenboro Historical Society from 1 to 5 p.m. All Brisson relatives are invited to attend. For more information, call the Bladenboro Historical Society at 910-863-4707.

• April 28

Fellowship dinner: The annual Westpoint Stevens Fellowship dinner will be held at 6 p.m. at the Golden Corral in Laurinburg. Former employees are welcome. For more information call Eva McRae at 843-589-9518 or Janie Cox at 910-316-4662.

• April 29

Spring festival: The Rowland Springfest and Art Show will be held from 10 a.m until 4 p.m. featuring entertainment from Calvin Pee of 107.7 FM, Robeson Rockers, and various local singers and praise dancers. There will also be children’s activities; arts and crafts on exhibit and for sale; as well as food and beverage concessions. For information, call Rowland Town Hall at 910-422-3333.

• May 6

Health and Wellness Fair: A free health fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Eighth Avenue and McLeoad Road Park in Red Springs. There will be free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, as well as fitness tests. Participants can learn about resources in the community that can help improve heath and the quality of life. For more information call 910-536-7814 or 910-843-1544.

Chavis reunion: The family of William Ander and Gertrude Tewdell Chavis will hold their reunion at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church at Roger Siding Road in St. Pauls. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish, dessert, and beverage. For more information call 901-865-5287 or 910-774-2473.

•May 27

Class reunion: The Pembroke High School Class of 1967 will celebrate its 50th class reunion at the Lumbee Lodge on Philadelphia Road in Pembroke. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and music. The price is $15 per person and is due by May 10. Tickets at the door will be $20. For information, call Harlie W. Locklear at 910-521-9584 or Linda G. Oxendine at 910-521-9582.

•June 24

Class reunion: The Purnell Swett High School Class of 2007 will have its 10 year reunion on June 24, at Adelios Italian and American Cuisine located in downtown Lumberton. For more information about the reunion contact Michelle B. Godwin or join the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/268736049814517/.

ONGOING

Autism Society: The Robeson County chapter of the Autism Society of North Carolina meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at Hyde Park Baptist Church in Lumberton. For information, call Wendy Ervin at 910-740-5562.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park. For information, call Councilman Burnis Wilkins at 910-734-4841.

Rosenwald Alumni Association will meet at 4 p.m. every fourth Saturday at The Stage, which is located at 205 W. Thompson St., in Fairmont across from BB&T Bank. All former students are welcome to attend.

Rosenwald High School: Class of 1968 members will meet at 4 p.m. at The Stage, 305 Thompson St. in Fairmont every third Saturday of the month. The building is located across the street from BB&T Bank. All classmates are welcome. Contact Lucille Christian at 910-628-7644 for more information.

Disabled Veterans: The Disabled American Veterans of Lumberton Chapter 7 holds its monthly meeting at Golden Corral on Kahn Drive in Lumberton at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. For information, call Billie Locklear at 910-992-0224.

Social Group: The OK Club will meet the first Tuesday of every month for business meeting at 1:30 p.m. at Pine Street Senior Center. A planning meeting will be held at noon on the second Tuesday of every month. Members must be 50 and older. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

VFW: The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Ladies hold monthly meetings every fourth Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pine Street Activity Center in Lumberton. The center is located at 801 N. Pine St. The Veterans of Foreign Wars post 2843 of Pembroke holds is monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on the first Monday following the second Sunday of each month. The post home is located at 1509 Union Chapel Road.

SUPPORT GROUPS

For the Blind: Sunshine Seekers is a support group that meets at 10 a.m. on Thursdays at the Pine Street Senior Center. Participants must be legally blind. Some of the activities include attending musicals, sports camps, exercise, bowling and fishing trips. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

For the Deaf and Hearing Impaired: A support group for the deaf and hard of hearing is held every third Saturday of each month from 2 to 5 p.m. at Pine Street Senior Center.

For Seniors: The Golden Ladies support group will meet at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Pine Street Senior Center. Members must be 50 years old or older. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

For Family and Friends of Homicide Victims: The Chad Allen Arnette Families and Friends of Murder and Homicide Victims support group meets the last Tuesday of each month at Bible Alive Ministries in Lumberton. For information, call Debra Arnette at 910-734-1527.

CLASSES

• Ongoing

Aerobics: Aerobics and kickboxing classes are held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. Classes cost $3 each, or $20 a month. The instructor is Joan Townsend. For information, call Tonya 910-671-3962.

Chair aerobics: A low-impact chair aerobics class will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Pine Street Senior Center. Participants must but 50 and older. The instructor is Timothy Clark. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Crafts: Craft classes will be held 1 to 4 p.m.on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Pine Street Senior Center and on Thursdays at the East Lumberton Resource Center. No experience is necessary. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Painting: Painting classes will be held at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at 1314 Mimosa St. in Lumberton. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Quilting: Quilting classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at the Pine Street Senior Center. No experience is necessary. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Shag Lessons: The Lumberton Recreation Department begins new shag dancing lessons the first Monday of each month at the Pine Street Activity Center for $30. Lesson continue throughout the month. Advance classes start at 6 p.m., beginner lessons start at 7 p.m and intermediate classes start at 8 p.m. For information, call 910-671-3881.

Smocking/Sewing: Smocking classes will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at the Pine Street Senior Center. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Crafts: Craft classes for the visually impaired are held at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. No experience is necessary. For information, call 910-671-3881.

Zumba: Zumba classes will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. The instructor is Kim McVicker. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3962.

To submit an announcement for Happenings email Terri Ferguson Smith at: [email protected]

To submit an announcement for Happenings email Terri Ferguson Smith at: [email protected]