Cross – Flanagan

Kurt and Cindy Cross, of Laurinburg, announce the engagement of their daughter, Brandi Nicole Cross, to Devan Ross Flanagan, son of James Brent Swett and Rhonda Flanagan.

The bride-elect graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and works for Scotland Health Care Systems, First Health of the Carolinas and is the varsity cheerleading coach at Scotland High School.

The groom-elect graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and works for Smithfield/Murphy Brown.

The wedding will be held in September.