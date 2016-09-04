Locklear – Lambert

The late Don Locklear and Rachel Locklear, of Pembroke, announce the engagement of their daughter, Brittany Seressa Locklear, to Darren Shonta Lambert, son of Annette Lambert and Bernardino Rosas, of Rowland.

The bride-elect attended The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and works at R&D Associates as an office manager.

The groom-elect is attending Bladen Community College and works at Southeastern Health as an office assistant.

The wedding will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Rock Church of God in Lumberton.