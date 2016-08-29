Herring – Woodruff

Brooke L. Herring, of Lumberton, and James O. Woodruff, of Harrells, were united in marriage at 5 p.m. on April 2 at Herring Farms and the orchard of Geraldine’s Peaches and Produce in Lumberton. The wedding was officiated by the Rev. Joe Woodyard, cousin of the groom.

The bride is the daughter of Roy and Geraldine Herring, of Lumberton. She is the granddaughter of the late Memory and the late Agnes Herring of Lumberton and the late Alton and the late Dorothy Graves of Lumberton.

She graduated from Lumberton Senior High School and The University of North Carolina Wilmington, and works at Geraldine’s Peaches and Produce.

The groom is the son of the Rev. Jim and Linda Woodruff, of Harrells. He is the grandson of the late Marion and the late Francis Woodruff, of Mansfield, O.H. and Winfred and the late Mary Jo Merritt, of Harrells.

He graduated from East Bladen High School in Elizabethtown and works for Woodruff and Son Construction.

The matron of honor was Brandy Nix, of Wilmington, and the bridesmaid was August Hammonds of Atlanta, Ga. Both are lifelong friends of the bride. The honorary bridesmaids were Tarrah and Erin Woodruff, sisters of the groom.

The best man was the Rev. Jim Woodruff, father of the groom. Groomsmen were Charles Lewis, of White Lake, cousin of the groom, and Brandon Herring, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., brother of the bride. Ushers were Corey McMillan, Bruce Smith and Jonathan Wright, lifelong friends of the groom, and Mark Merritt, cousin of the groom.

The flower girl was Hailey Bennett, and the ring bearer was Spencer Graves, cousin of the bride. Music was provided by Tarrah Woodruff, sister of the groom, and Aaron Carlyle.

The wedding was directed by Reglyn Reid.

A rehearsal dinner was held at Colly Chapel Church in Harrells and hosted by the parents and sisters of the groom. The reception was held under a grand tent elaborately decorated by the bride’s uncle, Steven Graves, owner of Gingham ‘N Grace Event Planning and Steven Graves Design in Southern Pines.

The bride wore a Tarik Ediz designer silk crepe sheath dress with beading, featuring sheer illusion sleeves with beaded cuffs and waistline and a cathedral length train. Accessories included a beaded headpiece and her maternal grandmother’s heirloom three-strand pearl necklace and earrings.

A bridal shower was hosted by Linda Woodruff, Abby Cain, Carolyn Lewis, Tarrah and Erin Woodruff and ladies of the church at Colly Chapel Church in Harrells. Another bridal shower was hosted by Phyllis Pate and the ladies of Zion’s Tabernacle Baptist church at Zion’s Tabernacle in Lumberton.

The couple spent their honeymoon in Aruba, Curacao and Grand Turk and reside in Lumberton.