Sacred Fire ceremonies held this weekend

PEMBROKE — Sacred Fire ceremonies will be conducted at sunrise, noon and at sunset at the Fall Equinox elders gathering today through Sunday at the North Carolina Indian Cultural Center, which is at 824 Sanford Drive inPembroke.

Those interested are invited toobserve traditional ways through the ceremonies with Earl “Many Skins” Carter, Lynn Namo Jacobs and others. Those who wish to camp may do so for free but reservations are required. Meals are shared, so those who plan to eat should bring something to share. Dress is casual but modest.

Contact Lynn Jacobs for reservations to enter the cultural center and for more information.