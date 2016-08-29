Southeastern Hospice offers support group, volunteer training

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Hospice will hold a training course for new volunteers interested in assisting hospice patients and their families in homes or at Southeastern Hospice House.

Prospective volunteers are required to attend all sessions, which will be held Tuesday and Thursday mornings, Sept. 8 through Sept. 27, from 9:30 a.m. until noon at Southeastern Hospice House, located at 1100 Pine Run Drive in Lumberton.

Volunteers must consent to a background check as well as a TB skin test and flu vaccination, all of which will be paid for by the agency.

Each volunteer session is designed to increase awareness of issues important to the care of dying patients and their families, including hospice philosophy, grief, concepts of dying, family dynamics; communication skills, and aging.

Applications are being accepted through Sept. 2. To register or for more information, contact Southeastern Hospice Volunteer Program leader Sheryl Taylor at 910-735-8915 or [email protected]

Southeastern Hospice House also hosts a support group for individuals who have lost a loved one. The group meets in the fall and spring. The next sessions will begin on Sept. 8. Meetings are held each Thursday for four weeks at 6:30 p.m. at Southeastern Hospice House. For information, call Chaplain Bonnie Reedy at 910-735-8887.