After accident, Lumberton man praises Southeastern Health nurses

On Aug. 3, 69-year-old Steve Barfield was injured while running a backhoe at his home in Lumberton.

“The load shifted, threw me out of the seat and I struck the top of the cab and fell back down in the seat,” Barfield said. His son drove him to Southeastern Health Mall Clinic at Biggs Park Mall, where the staff immediately sent him to the emergency department at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Once he arrived at the emergency room, Barfield said he never sat down.

“When I went into the hospital the triage nurse, Renee Britt, did what she was supposed to do,” said Barfield. “She put a neck brace on me and sent me straight to Fast Track where I met Ms. Jones.”

“Ms. Jones” is board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner Jimmi Jones, who has worked in emergency medicine since 2011. She enjoys working in the field so much that she works in an emergency department in a South Carolina hospital part-time during her time off from SRMC.

Barfield was thankful Jones was on duty the day of his accident.

“She had a good personality and she treated me with care and respect,” Barfield said. “If I ever have to go back, I hope I get the same ones.”

When recalling the care he received for his injuries, Barfield said, “I could not have gone anywhere else and gotten any better care than what I got there.”

Barfield and his family were able to make the most of a difficult situation. He recalled that their outbursts of laughter prompted someone to ask for the door of his treatment room to be closed but Jones did not to close the door because laughter was a rare but welcomed sound in the emergency department. The joy his family was bringing to him, even in the midst of his injury, was something to be shared.

Barfield and his wife returned to SRMC a week later to personally thank the staff who cared for him.

“I appreciate them working on me as well as they did and I know, in their circumstances, they don’t get a lot of thank you’s,” said Barfield.

When asked about her passion for emergency medicine, Jones said it was the constant learning environment and the interactions she has with her patients that appeal to her most.

“There is always something new and always something to learn,” she said. “I encounter patients when they are at their weakest point and it is an opportunity to change someone’s life and be a shoulder for them.”

Barfield’s accident resulted in 10 staples in his head and a fracture in his neck. After his treatment at SRMC, he followed up with a neurosurgeon who continues to give him good reports.

SRMC's emergency department offers urgent care, known as Fast Track, and trauma care. Providers, like Jones, are contracted through Emergency Medical Associates.

