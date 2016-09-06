Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center offers September events

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center is hosting several programs this month.

All CHEC events include lunch.

The following programs will be held at CHEC, which is located next to Shoe Show at Biggs Park Mall.

— Windy Christy, a Southeastern Health physician assistant, will present a program on thyroid cancer Tuesday at 11 a.m.

— The Diabetes Support Group will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

— Dr. Brandon Locklear, Southeastern Women’s Healthcare OB/GYN, will present a program on ovarian cancer Sept. 13 at 11 a.m.

— Catherine Gaines, physician assistant and Gibson Cancer Center’s lead patient navigator, will present a program on cancer on Sept. 15 at 11 a.m.

— Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will present a program on food allergies on Sept. 16 at 8:45 a.m. Karrenbauer will host nutrition bingo at CHEC on Sept. 21 at 8:45 a.m., with HL4L credit offered for SeHealth employees in attendance. On Sept. 23 at 8:30 a.m., Karrenbauer will offer recipes and demonstrate how to make smoothies and will present a program on how to read food labels Sept. 30 at 8:45 a.m.

— Dr. Robin Peace, of Southeastern Medical Clinic North Lumberton, will present a program about prostate cancer Sept. 20 at 11 a.m.

— Dr. Mike Popovic, a urologist with Southeastern/Lumberton Urology Clinic, will present a program about prostate cancer Sept. 27 at 11 a.m.

For information, call 910-671-9393.