Cample to serve as Southeastern Health nurse recruiter

LUMBERTON — Krystale Campbell has been named nurse recruiter for Southeastern Health.

Campbell is responsible for recruitment of nurses credentialed as licensed practical nurses to registered nurses as well as nursing leaders and foreign nurses.

Campbell earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2014. She also earned a master’s degree in Human Services Counseling with a concentration in executive leadership from Liberty University in 2015.

“Being a part of Southeastern Health is really exciting to me and I look forward to recruiting compassionate nurses for the organization as well as growing professionally in the health care field,” Campbell said.

A native of Lumberton, Campbell and her husband Jason live in Fayetteville.

Campbell can be reached at 910-272-3024 or [email protected]

Krystale Campbell http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Krystale-Campbell.jpg Krystale Campbell