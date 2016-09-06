Lample named Southeastern Health community mobilization coordinator

LUMBERTON — May Lample has been named community mobilization coordinator for Southeastern Health.

Lample will work with Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services Department to facilitate collaboration between individuals, groups, stakeholders, government and business organizations to improve overall health.

Lample was born in Illinois but grew up in Israel. She completed a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Haverford College in Haverford, Pa., in 2010. She also earned a master’s degree in Public Health with a concentration in Maternal/Child Health from the University of California at Berkeley in 2015.

“My experiences in the U.S. and abroad have emphasized the importance of collective participation in efforts to strengthen our community,” said Lample, who recently moved to Lumberton. “Participation by many is an important element to improving community health as is recognizing that every member is required for the promotion of healthy communities. Each person should feel as though they are an integral and valued part of that process. I’m interested in the way institutions can build the capacity of people to be proactive about their health.”

For information about Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services department, call 910-671-5595.

May Lample http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_May-Lample.jpg May Lample