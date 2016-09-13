UNCP holds World Suicide Prevention Observance

Pauline Campbell, student intern, and Charla Suggs, assistant director of Counseling and Psychological Services at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, help decorate luminaries which were displayed during UNCP’s World Suicide Prevention Observance Thursday evening. Luminaries were created to commemorate lives lost or impacted by suicide, which is the second leading cause of death among college students.

Pauline Campbell, student intern, and Charla Suggs, assistant director of Counseling and Psychological Services at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, help decorate luminaries which were displayed during UNCP’s World Suicide Prevention Observance Thursday evening. Luminaries were created to commemorate lives lost or impacted by suicide, which is the second leading cause of death among college students.