Upcoming programs at the Community Health Education Center

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center is hosting several programs this month, all of which include lunch.

The following programs will be held at CHEC, which is located next to Shoe Show at Biggs Park Mall.

— Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will host nutrition bingo at CHEC on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., with HL4L credit offered for SeHealth employees in attendance. On Friday at 8:30 a.m., Karrenbauer will offer recipes and demonstrate how to make smoothies and will present a program on how to read food labels Sept. 30 at 8:45 a.m.

— Dr. Robin Peace, of Southeastern Medical Clinic North Lumberton, will present a program about prostate cancer Tuesday at 11 a.m.

— Dr. Mike Popovic, a urologist with Southeastern/Lumberton Urology Clinic, will present a program about prostate cancer on Sept. 27 at 11 a.m.

For information, call 910-671-9393.