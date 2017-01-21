Kenneth Rust chosen to lead Southeastern Health board of trustees

LUMBERTON — Kenneth Rust has been elected to lead the Southeastern Health board of trustees and Duncan Mackie is the board’s newest member, said Joann Anderson, president and CEO of Southeastern Health.

A longtime resident of Lumberton, Rust and his wife, Lisa, are owners and operators of seven McDonald’s restaurants in Robeson and Columbus counties. Rust received a master’s degree in Computer Engineering from N.C. State University and worked as a computer and software engineer in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, before his affiliation with McDonald’s. He and his wife have two grown sons.

“Kenneth will be an exceptional leader for this board on which he has served for the past year,” Anderson said.

Mackie and his wife, Nancy, moved to St. Pauls in 2008 after acquiring McNeill Mackie Funeral Home. He received an associate’s degree in funeral services from Miami-Dade Community College, a bachelor’s degree in outdoor recreation from the University of Colorado, and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Southern Columbia University. He also served for three years in the United States Army. He and his wife have three children and a grandchild.

“As a resident of St. Pauls, Duncan’s presence on the board will enhance our focus on how our decisions impact those service areas beyond Lumberton,” Anderson said.

In addition to Rust and Mackie, the other trustees are Kenny Biggs, Faye Caton, Larry Chavis, Danny Cook, Dr. Robin Cummings, Katie Davis, Dennis Hempstead, Randall Jones, Wayland Lennon, Alphonzo McRae Jr., Jan Spell, Michael “Bo” Stone and W.C. Washington.

