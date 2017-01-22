Center offers access to free health info

This is the second article in a series about services offered through Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services department.

There aren’t many things that are still free in this world, however, local residents continue to have access to free health information and resources through the Community Health Education Center, also known as C.H.E.C., which is managed through Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services Department.

The center is celebrating its one-year anniversary in its new, more visible location beside Show Shoe in Biggs Park Mall this month. The center first opened in a smaller location at the side entrance on the Belk wing of the mall back in 1999 as a joint effort between Southeastern Health, Robeson County Library System and the Southeastern Health Foundation.

Phillip Richardson, Community Health Services coordinator, started his Southeastern Health career working at C.H.E.C. and has advanced to an organizational coordinator, overseeing the center along with several other areas within the CHS department.

“It has been amazing to see the growth of the center from its early years to now,” Richardson said. “While we still maintain a relationship with the library system, having more health information available electronically has required us to adapt our services from checking out books, for example, to more online searches.”

In addition to health information searches and printed pamphlets that visitors are allowed to keep, the center hosts information sessions multiple times each week during which attendees get to interact with local physicians and mid-level providers associated with Southeastern Health.

“The events offer our patrons an opportunity to be introduced to local health experts in a forum that includes a question and answer component,” said C.H.E.C. Specialist Kristian Philips. “Both the speakers and the attendees seem to enjoy the face-to-face interaction.”

The center also provides its visitors with free access to a self-guided weight and blood pressure machine, which was bought for the center by funds through the Southeastern Health Foundation.

“We tend to get visits by a lot of mall walkers who are eager to check in on the blood pressure machine,” Phillips said. “It is a great way for anyone who might need to monitor their health status conveniently without the worry of any added expense.”

C.H.E.C. is open Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information about services or to be added to a monthly newsletter, call 910-671-9393.

Health Education Center celebrates anniversary

By Amanda Crabtree Southeastern Health

Amanda Crabtree is the public relations coordinator for Southeastern Health. She can be reached at (910) 671-5499.

