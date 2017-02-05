Nurse Practitioner Jocelyn Mattina joins staff of Southeastern Medical Clinic North Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Nurse Practitioner Jocelyn H. Mattina has joined Southeastern Health’s Southeastern Medical Clinic North Lumberton.

She most recently provided care at Southeastern Health’s Southeastern Family Medicine Residency Clinic.

Mattina, a Lumberton resident, received a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Rutgers University in 2008 and a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of Rochester in 2009. In 2015, Mattina received a master’s degree in Nursing with a focus in adult geriatric primary care. She treats adult patients for general primary care issues.

Southeastern Medical Clinic North Lumberton is located at 725 Oakridge Blvd. in Lumberton. Mattina will provide care there on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. until noon, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information or to schedule an appointment call 910-671-0052.

Jocelyn Mattina http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Jocelyn-Mattina_1.jpg Jocelyn Mattina