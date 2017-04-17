Southeastern Health to conduct focus groups in Fairmont and White Lake

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health will be conducting focus groups in Fairmont and White Lake in an effort to better understand the health care needs of area residents.

Focus groups will be held April 25 at White Lake Town Hall, located at 1879 White Lake Drive, and April 27 at Fairmont Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St. The times for each will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“These focus groups are vital because they will help us plan for the future health care needs of the communities we serve,” said Lekisha Hammonds, director of Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services.

Each focus group session will include 12 people, last no longer than one hour, and consist of 10 questions related to local health care needs. Those who participate will be offered light refreshments and a gift bag. To register to participate, call Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center at 910-671-9393.

http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Lekisha-Hammonds_1-1.jpg